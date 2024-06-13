Last Canada Child Benefit payments before major increase going out next week

Eligible parents nationwide can expect Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments to hit their accounts on Thursday, June 20.

This is the last time the maximum annual benefit per child under six is $7,437, and the maximum yearly amount per child aged six through 17 is $6,275. Your CCB payments will be a little heftier starting next month.

July 1 always rings in a new year for Canada’s benefit programs. This is when maximum benefit amounts are adjusted via a process called indexation.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has indexed child benefit amounts to support parents as the cost of living changes in a better way.

“This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children,” an Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) spokesperson explained in an email to Daily Hive.

“The maximum benefits and the income thresholds are indexed annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).”

In the summer, your benefit deposit will see a bump . The ESDC told Daily Hive that it plans to increase the child tax payment by 4.7%.