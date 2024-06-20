WestJet worker strike averted, but thousands of flyers already affected by cancelled flights

Canadians who have upcoming WestJet flights can breathe a sigh of relief.

After preemptively cancelling around 31 flights on June 19 and June 20 in anticipation of a strike by WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees, the airline announced at midnight on Thursday that labour action has been averted.

According to the carrier, this prevents further flight cancellations. However, WestJet said the initial cuts have affected about 6,500 passengers.

“We recognize the impact the initial cancellations had on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this time,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer, in a statement.

“In returning to the bargaining table, we are committed to finding a resolution to avoid further disruption to our operations.”

This evening, AMFA rescinded its strike notice, with both parties jointly agreeing to return to the bargaining table to continue work towards finding a resolution, avoiding further network disruption. https://t.co/KV94xx8wET — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) June 20, 2024

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) declined WestJet’s request for an injunction to prevent Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association members (AMFA), the union representing WestJet maintenance employees, from striking.

CIRB has told the airline that additional time and submissions from both parties are required before deciding whether or not collective bargaining should be resolved through arbitration.

AMFA said it issued the strike notice on June 17 after WestJet “refused to proceed with negotiations” scheduled for June 19 and 20 in Calgary.

According to the union, after CIRB’s decision, WestJet agreed to reverse its decision and set bargaining dates. This prompted AMFA to revoke its strike authorization.

A statement shared on Thursday states, “AMFA will not initiate strike action while, in its determination, bargaining remains productive.”

But it’s a little too late for some Canadians affected by the existing cancellations.

What about the losses and misery you have already caused to your customers thru your decisions. WestJet should pay for customer losses as a result. — satya p (@satish_per) June 20, 2024

Several customers took to X to share their frustrations.

One passenger said they had to cancel bookings, which led to a loss of more than US$5,000 because their flight was cancelled.

I had bookings for Banff and Lake Louise and your less than 32hrs cancellation notice leads to a loss in excess of USD 5000 on my bookings. WestJet should pay for the loss or stand to lose customers in the future. — satya p (@satish_per) June 19, 2024

Another person said they cancelled and rebooked a trip for Sunday, not wanting to take a chance on any flight cancellations.

I can’t afford to take a chance and wait and see. I have meetings that I must attend first thing Monday morning — PK (@OneEyedPeteAB) June 19, 2024

Others had the same idea.

“Also, this caused stress to those who planned their holidays well in advance. I rebooked with another airline yesterday at a higher cost due to this as well,” reads a post from X user Tony Banik.

Great news but you said operations weren’t going to be effected but 40 flights were cancelled impacting 6500 passengers. Also this caused stress to those who planned their holidays well in advance. I rebooked with another airline yesterday at a higher cost due to this as well. — Tony Banik (@tttrules) June 20, 2024

