WestJet worker strike averted, but thousands of flyers already affected by cancelled flights

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Jun 20 2024, 2:44 pm
Welshboy2020/Shutterstock

Canadians who have upcoming WestJet flights can breathe a sigh of relief.

After preemptively cancelling around 31 flights on June 19 and June 20 in anticipation of a strike by WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees, the airline announced at midnight on Thursday that labour action has been averted.

According to the carrier, this prevents further flight cancellations. However, WestJet said the initial cuts have affected about 6,500 passengers.

“We recognize the impact the initial cancellations had on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this time,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer, in a statement.

“In returning to the bargaining table, we are committed to finding a resolution to avoid further disruption to our operations.”

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) declined WestJet’s request for an injunction to prevent Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association members (AMFA), the union representing WestJet maintenance employees, from striking.

CIRB has told the airline that additional time and submissions from both parties are required before deciding whether or not collective bargaining should be resolved through arbitration.

AMFA said it issued the strike notice on June 17 after WestJet “refused to proceed with negotiations” scheduled for June 19 and 20 in Calgary.

According to the union, after CIRB’s decision, WestJet agreed to reverse its decision and set bargaining dates. This prompted AMFA to revoke its strike authorization.

A statement shared on Thursday states, “AMFA will not initiate strike action while, in its determination, bargaining remains productive.”

But it’s a little too late for some Canadians affected by the existing cancellations.

Several customers took to X to share their frustrations.

One passenger said they had to cancel bookings, which led to a loss of more than US$5,000 because their flight was cancelled.

Another person said they cancelled and rebooked a trip for Sunday, not wanting to take a chance on any flight cancellations.

Others had the same idea.

“Also, this caused stress to those who planned their holidays well in advance. I rebooked with another airline yesterday at a higher cost due to this as well,” reads a post from X user Tony Banik.

How have you been affected by these cancellations? Share your story with us via email at [email protected]. We might contact you for a future article.

