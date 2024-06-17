Someone in Canada is beginning the summer with a massive lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday finally saw a Canadian lottery player hit the Gold Ball jackpot.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), someone in Calgary matched the winning Gold Ball numbers (25057749-01) to nab the staggering $66 million prize.

The player beat the odds with a 50/50 chance of winning the prize. There were only two balls remaining — one white and one gold.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) spokesperson Tony Bitoni said the jackpot would’ve ballooned to a record high of $68 million if no one had won the prize on Saturday.

That wasn’t the only significant win from Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Classic Draw Prize had a $5 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers were 04, 11, 27, 30, 33, 34 and bonus 42.

One lottery player in Ontario and one in Quebec matched six numbers to win $2.5 million each.

The good fortune didn’t stop there. Two players in Ontario and one in Quebec won the second Classic Draw lottery prize, matching five out of six numbers, including the bonus, to nab $103,636.30 each.

Unfortunately, no one matched all four winning numbers (22, 51, 66, 99) of the $500,000 jackpot for the Classic Draw Extra Prize. However, 32 Canadian lottery players did match three out of four to win a modest $1,000 each.

If you weren’t so lucky this time, you still have a chance at Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot of $13 million.

But first, make sure to check your lottery ticket from Friday. Someone won the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Lotto 6/49 jackpot is back down to $10 million for Wednesday night’s draw.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.