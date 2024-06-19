Mid-week win: Somebody just won the six-figure Lotto Max second prize

A Canadian lottery player is waking up six figures richer after a successful Tuesday night Lotto Max draw.

While no one matched all seven of the winning numbers (17, 19, 32, 34, 37, 44, 45, and bonus number 22) to win the $13 million jackpot, there was still a major win.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), someone in Winnipeg matched six out of seven winning numbers, including the bonus, nabbing the Lotto Max second prize. They’re taking home $143,086.90.

Thirty-five Canadian lottery players matched six out of seven numbers to win the third prize, grabbing $4,088.20 each.

Unfortunately, no one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra Prize. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 43, and 78.

Forty players were able to match three out of four numbers, taking home $1,000 each.

If you couldn’t beat the odds this time around, the next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, June 21, with a jackpot of $18 million.

There’s also tonight’s Lotto 6/49 draw with a jackpot of $10 million or a guaranteed $1 million.

Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $10 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the $5 Million Classic Jackpot. Would you buy a golf course or just golf as many rounds as possible? ⛳🎉 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/SkMHEtSoMb — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) June 17, 2024

And if you haven’t done so, make sure to check your Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Saturday draw. Someone in Western Canada won the massive $66 million Gold Ball jackpot.

The player beat the odds with a 50/50 chance of winning the prize. There were only two balls remaining — one white and one gold.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) spokesperson Tony Bitoni said the jackpot would’ve ballooned to a record high of $68 million if no one had won the prize on Saturday.

There was also another multimillion-dollar win from the Lotto Max draw last Friday. After they matched all seven winning numbers, one extremely lucky lottery player is now $55 million richer.

If you’re one of these new multimillionaires, here’s a helpful guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.