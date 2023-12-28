Mid-week lottery win: Someone in Canada just woke up $1 million richer

A lucky Canadian lottery player beat the odds and woke up $1 million richer on Thursday.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, December 27.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $18 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Quebec is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 73, 54, 15, 24, and the bonus number, 03.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 03, 11, 21, 40, 46, 48, and the bonus number, 36.

However, another lucky Quebec resident did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $222,257.20.

The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 7, 63, 89, and 92. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, January 30, with a gold ball jackpot of $20 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 29, with a jackpot of $27 million.

Who knows, you could be a new millionaire just in time for 2024 like this admin worker who can finally afford her forever home after a $5 million lottery win.

Or this Ontario resident who can finally get her dream kitchen after a seven-figure windfall.