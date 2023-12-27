Boxing Day winner: Someone in Canada just won the Lotto Max second prize

Someone in Canada will be taking home way more than amazing Boxing Day deals after winning the Lotto Max second prize.

The latest Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, December 26. The winning numbers are 01, 11, 13, 17, 42, 45, 49, and a bonus number 23.

An enormous $22 million was up for grabs. Unfortunately, no one matched all of the numbers to claim the jackpot, according to Play Now.

However, one person in Western Canada did manage to match six out of seven numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $147,432.90.

Another 25 lottery players matched six out of seven numbers to win $5,897.30 each.

While no one fully matched the extra prize numbers (32, 38, 76, 88) to win $500,000, there were 40 Canadians who got three out of four numbers correct.

The lucky winners split the jackpot to get $1,000 each.

If you fumbled the bag this time around, make sure to grab a ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

This Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $27 million. Would you throw a fun New Year’s Eve party to celebrate if you won? 🎉 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/lEC4i7y7Og — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) December 27, 2023

The jackpot is currently at an estimated $27 million.

There’s also the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in tonight’s draw, which is at $18 million.

And don’t forget to check your lottery tickets from the weekend — someone in Canada won a six-figure Lotto Max prize in the Friday draw.

You could get a stroke of luck like this warehouse worker who won a major prize after playing the lottery for 35 years.