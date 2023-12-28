"In complete disbelief": Lottery player thought he won $108, but it was actually way more

A lottery player from Ontario was shook when he found out he won a Lotto 6/49 second prize.

Gerald Lockhart of Oshawa won $108,925 in the September 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The father of three says this is his first major win after playing the lottery regularly for 35 years.

“I scanned the ticket on the OLG app and thought I won $108 at first, then when I scanned it again, I was in complete disbelief when I saw another three digits,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Lockhart, who works in shipping and receiving, says his friend was the first to know about the lottery win.

“She couldn’t believe it. She wanted me to send a photo to prove it,” he said. “She was very happy for me!”

He’s still contemplating how he wants to spend the windfall and plans to enjoy the holidays before making any important decisions.

“This feels absolutely wonderful,” Lockhart concluded.

Make sure to check your Lotto 6/49 ticket from Wednesday night’s draw with a jackpot of $18 million — you could be a winner like Lockhart.

And don’t forget to check your lottery tickets from the weekend and Tuesday — someone in Canada won a six-figure Lotto Max prize in the Friday and Tuesday draw.

You could get a stroke of luck like this warehouse worker who won a major prize after playing the lottery for 35 years.