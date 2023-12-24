After 35 years of playing the lottery on and off, warehouse worker wins major prize

A warehouse associate from Ontario has won a massive prize with OLG’s Instant Silver Bells lottery game.

Campbellville resident Cindy Kriak was in shock and awe when she realized she’d become $75,000 richer overnight.

She visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall and chat about her experience on December 19 — just a week shy of Christmas.

Cindy had bought the winning ticket at a Petro Canada store located on Highway 6 in Hamilton.

Unlike many recent lottery winners who buy tickets weekly, follow games closely, and keep an eye on swelling top prizes, the mom of one isn’t much of a regular lottery player.

“I’ve been playing on and off for about 35 years,” she shared. “I was playing my ticket, and when I uncovered the $75,000, I had to call my daughter to come over and double check. She told me, ‘Yes, mom. It’s correct!’ She was so happy for me!”

The amount will cover Cindy’s bill payments.

“It’s unbelievable. I want to stay grounded and enjoy the win,” she concluded.

If you want to try your luck and buy a lottery ticket, a Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, December 26, and the top prize is now $22 million.

Best of luck!