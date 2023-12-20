Admin worker can finally afford her forever home after $5M lottery win

It seems like the only way to buy a home in Canada’s insane real estate market is by winning the lottery. And one woman will soon be living that dream.

Caroll Uylett lives in Guelph, Ontario, and works in administration. She’s only been playing the lottery for a couple of years, but when she does, she usually has her favourites.

“I typically play Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Instant games,” she said. “I like to purchase my tickets at small local stores as I travel across Ontario.”

However, one day, she decided to splurge and bought an Instant Mega ticket from Longo’s on Clair Road in Guelph for $50.

“I was at home with my family when I played my ticket and realized I had won, but I was shocked,” recalled Uylett. “I pulled out my phone to double-check on the OLG app, and I still couldn’t wrap my head around it.”

According to the app, she had won the Instant Mega top prize and was now $5 million richer.

Uylett wasn’t convinced.

“I thought the app was broken — it had to be a mistake,” she said. “I told my kids, ‘I think I just won!’ and they were in disbelief too!”

She said she was still waiting for someone to tell her that it was all a practical joke. But there was no mistaking the life-changing cheque that she picked up at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“It’s an emotional journey from disbelief to happy tears,” she said, smiling. “It’s such a blessing. I am grateful for this win and all the wonderful things I can do with it.”

As for what she plans to do with her money, she said she hopes to use her winnings to help out her parents. She’ll also make sure that her children are financially set for their future education.

She’s also planning a pretty big purchase: the win will finally allow her to buy a forever home.

“Family is the primary focus,” said Uylett.