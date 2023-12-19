Lottery player is finally getting her dream kitchen after seven-figure win

One lottery winner will soon be shopping for new appliances after a seven-figure win, which means she can finally build her dream kitchen.

Lateres Webster lives in Hamilton, Ontario, and said that she usually buys tickets for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Instant Bingo, and Crossword when she plays the lottery. But one day, she opted to buy a Lottario ticket, which costs $1 per play.

“I was at home when I found out I won,” recalled Webster. “My son ran to the store for a few things, and I asked him to check my ticket for me.”

When he returned, he had some unexpected news.

“He came home and said, ‘Mom, you won!'” she said. Webster was stunned when she learned she won $1,055,077 in the October 14, 2023, Lottario draw.

“I didn’t believe him,” she said. “I looked up the winning numbers on OLG.ca to confirm, and I almost fainted!”

She said the news left her numb — it’s her first big win.

“I couldn’t get over the shock,” Webster said while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect her windfall. “It feels more real today. I am excited!”

The generous mom said she’ll be sharing her winnings with her children, but there are some exciting home renovations in her future.

“I will enjoy planning my dream kitchen,” she said with a smile.

The winning ticket was purchased at Anna’s Lottery Stop on King Street in Hamilton.