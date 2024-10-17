Someone in Canada is now a millionaire after successful Lotto 6/49 draw

A lucky lottery player will wake up as a brand-new millionaire after a successful Lotto 6/49 draw.

While no one won the Gold Ball jackpot of $12 million, Wednesday night saw the second White Ball drawn.

The $1 million lottery windfall goes to someone in Ontario after they matched the winning numbers 46713573-01.

That wasn’t the only big win of the night.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 01, 17, 26, 35, 44, 48, and bonus number 19.

Unfortunately, no one nabbed the top prize of $5 million. However, two lottery players from Ontario matched five out of six numbers, including the bonus, to split the second prize. They’re taking home $105,571.40 each.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 54, 84, 88, and 97. Sadly, no one won the $500,000 lottery jackpot. However, 43 Canadians did match three out of four numbers to take home a modest $1,000.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time around, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, October 19. The jackpot grows to $14 million with 28 balls left in the draw.

Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw. Someone nabbed the $65 million jackpot and it could be you.

You could end up like this couple who won half the historic $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Stephanie and Bryan Cantwell of Owen Sound, Ontario, hugged and kissed each other as they posed for photos at the OLG Prize Centre with their massive cheque earlier this month.

After the September 17 draw, Bryan checked his tickets on the OLG app, and unfortunately, the first ticket didn’t net anything. Bryan carried on scanning his other tickets and saw the words “Big Winner” flashing on the screen along with “$40 million.”

Meanwhile, in Quebec, this retiree won the other half of the record-breaking $80 million jackpot with a last-minute lottery ticket.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.