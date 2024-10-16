Lucky Canadian $65 million richer after winning Lotto Max jackpot

After another lucky resident just won a massive jackpot, the winning steak shows no sign of slowing down for lottery players in one Canadian province.

The Lotto Max top prize has just reset after someone from Ontario won the recent draw, which took place on Tuesday, October 15. After they matched all seven winning numbers 08, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, 46, and bonus 27, someone in Canada just became $65 million richer.

“Incredibly, the Lotto Max jackpot has been won again here in Ontario. This is the eighth consecutive win in Ontario this year!” reads the release.

“So far since February, OLG has paid out a combined $400 million in Lotto Max jackpot winnings to lucky Lotto Max players across this province.”

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Etobicoke.

Other Ontario lottery players also won big.

Eight Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs in Friday’s draw, but only two people won. Someone from Burlington and a lottery player who purchased their ticket online will split a $1 million Maxmillions prize.

One BC lottery player will walk away with the $220,354 second prize after buying their ticket on PlayNow.com.

No one won the Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone from Ontario won the Lotto Max jackpot was September 17.

Stephanie and Bryan Cantwell, a couple from Owen Sound, split the historic $80 million prize with Bernard Morisette of Quebec.

Stephanie, 47, works in the packaging industry, while Bryan, 46, is in the skilled trades.

Bryan barged into the bathroom while Stephanie was showering to show her they had won.

“I wasn’t sure what was happening as he asked me to check the ticket. I thought I saw $40,000,” recalled Stephanie. “That’s when he told me to take a second look, and I screamed!”

Read their full story here.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is worth $17 million, and the draw is set for Friday, October 18.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.