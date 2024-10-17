Pack your bags! These are the cheapest travel destinations for Canadians in 2025

Travel? In this economy?

With Canadians struggling to make ends meet, booking a flight might be the last thing on their minds.

Luckily, there are destinations around the world that make travel more affordable to hopefully treat yourself to a vacation.

Online travel agency Skyscanner has unveiled its Travel Trends 2025 Report, and it includes a list of the 10 cheapest spots to fly to.

“It’s clear that Canada is interested in the rise of culturally and historically rich destinations,” reads a news release. “With growing social media exposure and a desire for meaningful travel, these destinations offer the perfect blend of history, affordability, and adventure.”

Skyscanner used data from a commissioned survey of over 18,000 travellers and trusted industry insights to find the top 10 trending and best-value destinations for Canadians.

According to the report, the main factors determining wallet-friendly holiday destinations among Canucks were the cost of flights (71%), the cost of hotels (64%) and the cost of food and drink (37%).

With that in mind, Skyscanner found travel destinations that have seen the biggest airfare price drops in Canada over the past year.

The top spot goes to Florence, Italy, which is described as “a dream for history buffs and art lovers” by the travel agency. Flights from Canada to the Italian tourist spot dropped by 29% over the past year, according to the report.

Second place goes to Faro, Portugal, which saw a 28% drop in airfare prices. Skyscanner says the town is known for its “stunning coastline, breathtaking cliffs, and golden beaches,” perfect for Canadians looking for an affordable sunny getaway.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 cheapest spots to fly to from Canada next year:

Florence, Italy: -29% price drop Faro, Portugal: -28% price drop Bogota, Colombia: -28% price drop Madeira, Portugal: -28% price drop Quito, Ecuador: -27% price drop Reykjavik, Iceland: -21% price drop Paris, France: -20% price drop Rome, Italy: -19% price drop Oslo, Norway: -18% price drop Barcelona, Spain: -17% price drop

The report also revealed the top 10 trending travel destinations for Canadians in 2025.

“Canadians are increasingly drawn to culturally and historically rich destinations for 2025, seeking immersive experiences that combine natural beauty, unique traditions, and vibrant local cultures,” reads a new release.

Grand Turk Island in Turks and Caicos saw the biggest increase in searches over the past year (713% search increase).

Cusco, Peru took the second spot with a 163% search increase. Read Daily Hive’s Peru travel guides for foodies here and for hikers here.

Here’s the full list of the most popular places to travel in 2025 for Canadians:

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos, +713% search increase Cusco, Peru: +163% search increase Krabi, Thailand: +158% search increase Madeira, Portugal: +153% search increase Okinawa, Japan: +145% search increase Tromsø, Norway: +127% search increase Marrakesh, Morocco: +123% search increase Florence, Italy: +115% search increase San Antonio, USA: +99% search increase Colorado Springs, USA: +94% search increase

