One Canadian grandfather’s golden years just got brighter after a multimillion-dollar lottery win.

Glen Morningstar is a father and grandfather from Blind River, Ontario, who enjoys playing various games such as Ontario 49, Lottario, Lotto 6/49, or Lotto Max. Morningstar carefully chooses a set of numbers that includes his family’s birthdays.

Even though he’s been trying his luck in the game for 40 years, he has yet to win a life-changing prize. But his luck finally changed one day after purchasing a lottery ticket in September.

Morningstar had bought an Ontario 49 ticket for the September 7 draw and decided to check the results.

“I was at home when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app. When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and the prize amount on the screen, I couldn’t believe it,” he recounted. “I didn’t sleep at all that night.”

Morningstar had just won the game’s top prize worth $2 million.

“I stared at the ticket, telling myself, ‘This can’t be real!’ It was an incredible feeling,” he said.

The first people who heard of his win were his family.

“They were shocked and very happy for me,” Morningstar said, smiling.

While at the OLG Prize Centre, he said he would put his $2 million win into his retirement savings.

“I tell everyone, ‘This is one heck of a retirement package!’ I feel beyond lucky to have won this jackpot,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik-Way on Causley Street in Blind River.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.