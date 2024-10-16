Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies at 31

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has reportedly died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

According to CNN, the 31-year-old died on Wednesday evening. The fall occurred from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to local newspaper Clarin, city police attended the hotel after receiving a call to 911 about “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” There has been no confirmation of this individual being Payne.

The British musician got his start in One Direction, which became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time. The group included four other members: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

The band first came together on the British reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Tributes have been pouring in for Payne online from fans and fellow members of the entertainment industry.

We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones,” wrote Paris Hilton.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Liam Payne’s death is sad very very sad.

He played a roll in all our childhoods. Just doesn’t seem real… I’m speechless. Rest Easy — Taylor Caniff (@taylorcaniff) October 16, 2024

i cannot believe what I’m reading about Liam Payne absolutely heartbreaking — Steven Bartlett (@StevenBartlett) October 16, 2024

We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2aAtTEw5EU — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) October 16, 2024

Payne had been in Argentina earlier in October to support former One Direction member Niall Horan, who was performing on tour.