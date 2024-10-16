NewsCelebritiesCanada

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies at 31

National Trending Staff
Oct 16 2024, 9:53 pm
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has reportedly died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

According to CNN, the 31-year-old died on Wednesday evening. The fall occurred from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to local newspaper Clarincity police attended the hotel after receiving a call to 911 about “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” There has been no confirmation of this individual being Payne.

The British musician got his start in One Direction, which became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time. The group included four other members: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

The band first came together on the British reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Tributes have been pouring in for Payne online from fans and fellow members of the entertainment industry.

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones,” wrote Paris Hilton.

Payne had been in Argentina earlier in October to support former One Direction member Niall Horan, who was performing on tour.

