Mid-week lottery win: There's a new millionaire in Canada after Lotto 6/49 draw

Someone in Canada is kicking off the first week of 2024 with a MASSIVE lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, January 3.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $22 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Powell River, BC, is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 10, 07, 84, 44, and the bonus number, 01.

Wake up and check your tickets, B.C.! A ticket purchased in Powell River has won $1 million in the January 3rd, Lotto 6/49 draw. Check your tickets! https://t.co/ixSy6jXV2S 19+ pic.twitter.com/73yDgyoElM — BCLC (@BCLC) January 4, 2024

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 02, 12, 23, 30, 32, 35, and the bonus number, 47.

However, one person from Western Canada and two players from Quebec did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $69,422.20.

The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 49, 70, 77, and 93. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, January 6, with the gold ball jackpot increasing to $24 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, January 5, with a jackpot of a whopping $40 million.

