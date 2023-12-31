New Year's Eve winners: Three lottery players split second prize

There’s more than one reason to celebrate this weekend for several lucky lottery players who’ll be splitting a big prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, December 30, and the Gold Ball prize was a massive $20 million. But although no one won the main prize, someone did win the White Ball prize worth $1 million. The winning number was 09377227-01, and the ticket was sold in Port Coquitlam, BC. No doubt the best way to ring in the new year!

It was a big night for other lottery players.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers were 07, 18, 23, 28, 31, 48, and bonus number 44. There was no winner for the $5 million prize, but three people did match five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus number, which means they’ll be splitting the Classic Draw second prize. According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold on PlayNow, North Vancouver, and Ontario. Split equally, they’ll each be receiving a cheque for $67,491.70. Not a bad way to kick off 2024.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra winning numbers were 31, 43, 77, and 95, but no one won the $500,000 top prize.

The next Gold Ball Jackpot is worth $22 million, and the draw will take place on Wednesday.