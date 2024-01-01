"I had to count the zeroes": Lottery players splurges on $50 lottery ticket and wins big

One lottery player has some exciting plans for the future after a $50 ticket led to a pretty sizeable win.

Luc Tardif is a 61-year-old business owner who lives in Napean, Ontario. He said he’s a regular lottery player with no preference — he enjoys playing a mix of lottery games. One day he decided to take a chance by buying an Instant $50K ticket for $50.

“I went to the store and used the ticket checker,” he recalled. He was shocked when he saw that he’d won the top prize.

“When I saw $50,000 come up, I had to scan it again and count the zeroes,” he said. “I was pretty surprised to see the amount!”

He immediately shared the happy news with his daughter, but since he’s known for playing pranks, it took some effort to convince her that it wasn’t a practical joke — she needed proof.

“I had to send her a photo of the validation slip,” recalled Tardif. “She was shocked and very happy.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said that he doesn’t have any big plans for his win yet, but he’s considering home renovations and a trip.

“It feels very good!” he said.