A lottery player in Canada will be starting off the new year $500,000 richer after winning a massive lottery prize.

The Lotto Max draw for the $32 million jackpot took place on Tuesday, January 2. The winning numbers were 09, 10, 16, 29, 36, 37, 50, and bonus number 20. Although no one won the top prize, there were some pretty impressive wins.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, two people won the second prize. According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario. Split equally, each lottery player will receive a prize worth $77,768.30.

They weren’t the only big winners during last night’s draw.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 10, 13, 85, and 87, and one lucky lottery player in Vancouver just woke up $500,000 richer. According to OLG, someone in Ontario won an Encore prize worth $100,000.

If you’re looking to try your luck in the next draw, the next one will take place on Friday and the jackpot now stands at $40 million.