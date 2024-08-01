"They don't talk like that": JD Vance disses Kamala Harris and her Canadian connection

Canada is catching strays on the US presidential campaign as Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance takes shots at US Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, Vance attempted to diss Harris’ speech at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“She went down to Georgia and started talking with a fake Southern accent. I’m serious now. What the hell was that all about?” he said.

“Kamala Harris grew up in Canada. They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec, or wherever she came from.”

If you didn’t know, Harris lived in Montreal during the 1970s and 1980s while attending Westmount High School. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a teacher at McGill University at that time.

The Democratic presidential nominee spent five years in Montreal before returning to the US to attend Howard University in Washington, DC.

In 2021, she even chatted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about her experience living in Canada.

“I spent many of my teenage years living in Montreal when my mother was teaching at McGill University… I have fond memories of my time in Montreal,” she told Trudeau at the time.

She’s even shared some memories of her mother’s time in the city on social media. In 2020, she posted a picture of her mother and other family members at the Montreal airport.

Vance’s dig at Harris was not received well by people on social media.

“And now we know what a Middletown, Ohio, racist accent sounds like,” reads one comment on X.

“‘Wherever she came from’ — okay the GOP has gone beyond full-racist now. They have no arguments on policy. It’s just all about racism at this point,” added another.

Harris’ chance at the presidency comes after US President Joe Biden announced nearly two weeks ago that he would not run in the 2024 election.

