Irish Mae Silvestre
Jul 21 2024, 6:13 pm
photosince/Shutterstock

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will be standing down in the next presidential election.

In a letter shared on his X account, Biden stated, “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been mu intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

He added that he would address his decision in detail later this week.

In his letter, he thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for “being an extraordinary partner in all this work.”

In another tweet, Biden expressed his “full support and endorsement” for Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he stated. “Let’s do this.”

More to come…

