US President Joe Biden has announced that he will be standing down in the next presidential election.

In a letter shared on his X account, Biden stated, “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been mu intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

He added that he would address his decision in detail later this week.

In his letter, he thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for “being an extraordinary partner in all this work.”

In another tweet, Biden expressed his “full support and endorsement” for Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he stated. “Let’s do this.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

More to come…