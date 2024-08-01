Savings galore: Seniors can get discounts at these businesses across Canada

From food to housing, pretty much everything is expensive in Canada these days. But if you’re a senior, you can at least take advantage of senior discounts at certain businesses to save some cash.

Discount programs vary by company. While others offer special senior discount days, some simply require a valid ID. These discounts may not apply at all locations, so make sure to check ahead of time.

In addition, it’s important to note that the age requirements also vary depending on the business: some places provide discounts for those 50 and above, while in some cases, discounts only apply if you’re 65 or above.

From shopping to travel, here’s a list of places across Canada that offer senior discounts.

Shopping

Save when you shop at Bulk Barn, where seniors 65 and above get 15% off on Wednesdays.

If you love arts and crafts, remember to take advantage of Michael’s senior discount. If you’re 55 or above, you can get up to 10% off on a single item in stores. You must show a valid ID.

Every Tuesday, Hudson’s Bay celebrates Seniors’ Day. If you’re 55 and above, you can get an extra 15% off regular, sale, and clearance items.

Giant Tiger offers a discount on the first Monday of every month.

The company’s website states, “Customers 60 years or better enjoy 10% off purchases in-store only.”

If you have an ongoing home improvement project, make sure to stop at Rona on the first Tuesday of the month to get 10% off on regular-priced items in-store. The offer is valid for shoppers 55 and over.

If you want to save on pet food and other items, Pet Valu offers Rewards/VIP Plus members aged 60 and above 10% off on the last Thursday of every month.

Travel

Going on a road trip? Drivers aged 50 and above can save up to 20% off when they rent a car through Hertz.

Simply create a Via Rail account and select “Senior (65+)” when booking your ticket. Alternatively, you can book your ticket by phone or at the station. And if you’re a CAA member, you can get a 10% discount.

Travellers 65 years and over can get a 10% discount on most Amtrak trains.

The website states, “On cross-border services operated jointly by Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada, a 10% Senior discount is applicable to travellers aged 60 and over.”

You must provide valid proof of age when buying your ticket and on board the train.

Dining

Every Thursday, Denny’s offers a 15% discount on all regular menu items for diners 55 or above. The discount is for dine-in only and doesn’t apply to the kids’ menu or alcohol. Learn more about it here.

Pharmacy

Every Thursday, Shoppers Drug Mart offers seniors 20% off regularly priced merchandise. To take advantage of this discount, you must have a valid PC Optimum points card. Discounts may not exceed $50.

Make sure to have your Be Well Rewards card handy when shopping at Rexall. Every Tuesday, shoppers aged 55+ can save 20% on regular-priced items.

Did we miss a deal? Let us know in the comments.