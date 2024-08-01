Mid-week wins: Lottery player becomes a millionaire, plus 20 Canadians win prizes

Plenty of Canadian lottery players have a lot to celebrate after Wednesday’s successful Lotto 6/49 draw.

While no one won the $34 million jackpot with the Gold Ball remaining undrawn, there were still some big wins last night.

A lucky lottery player in Alberta is going home with the $1 million White Ball Prize after matching the winning numbers 29358669-01.

As for the Classic Draw, no one matched all six winning numbers (12, 18, 19, 26, 40, 42, and bonus number 35) to win the $5 million jackpot.

However, a lottery player from Fort St. John, BC, matched five out of six numbers including the bonus to win the second prize of $245,957.80.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra Prize were 9, 18, 53, and 59. Unfortunately, no Canadians matched all four of the numbers to win the $500,000 jackpot. Fifty-seven lottery players did win a modest $1,000 each.

Last, but certainly not least, the Super Draw blessed 20 lottery players with a guaranteed $10,000 each.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

15473255-01 1 – Langley, BC $10,000 29406489-01 1 – Alberta $10,000 29525537-01 1 – Alberta $10,000 30297297-02 1 – Calgary $10,000 30379009-03 1 – Calgary $10,000 30425597-01 1 – Alberta $10,000 30427697-01 1 – Winnipeg $10,000 30731249-01 1 – Calgary $10,000 40064265-03 1 – Ontario $10,000 40093615-05 1 – Ontario $10,000 40475023-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 56741756-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 59675452-02 1 – Ontario $10,000 59879318-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 63211132-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 66990455-03 1 – Quebec $10,000 68116012-05 1 – Quebec $10,000 73186417-02 1 – Quebec $10,000 92871229-01 1 – Marystown, Newfoundland $10,000 93385969-03 1 – Fredericton, New Brunswick $10,000

If luck wasn’t on your side this time, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, August 3 with a $36 million jackpot.

The Lotto Max prize pool has also jumped to $95 million for Friday night’s draw, with a $70 million jackpot and 25 Maxmillions, so don’t forget to grab your ticket!

Dive right in! Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $70 million + est. 25 MAXMILLIONS! Must be of legal age.

Plongez sans hésiter! Ce vendredi, le gros lot du Lotto Max est de 70 millions $ + 25 Maxmillions! Vous devez avoir l’âge légal. pic.twitter.com/2hLTTPNo2q — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) July 31, 2024

You could be like this Canadian mom who won after being gifted a lottery ticket. She’s now ready to live a comfy retirement.

Karine Haimovici received a Gagnant à Vie scratch-and-win ticket as a Mother’s Day gift from her spouse. Although she didn’t win any cash, she did win another Gagnant à Vie ticket. After playing her ticket, she was stunned to discover she had won the game’s top prize.

Or like these lucky players who split a multimillion-dollar prize.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.