Own any of these recalled IKEA items? You could get a full refund, no receipt needed

IKEA Canada has several active product recalls, and if you own any of these items, you could be eligible for a full refund.

Despite testing and complying with applicable standards, some IKEA products have been found to be a safety hazard. The company is currently recalling a bunch of items, and while some of these recalls might be several years old, they could still be lurking in homes across Canada.

If you own any of these affected items, you could receive a full refund. Customers are urged to return the product to the Returns and Exchange department at any IKEA Canada location or call customer service toll-free at 1-800-661-9807. Proof of purchase is not required.

Scroll on to see if you own any of these 11 recalled items.

The Åskstorm 40W USB charger in dark grey, carrying the article 80461200 and the model number ICPSW5-40-1, was recalled due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard. At least 10,258 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between April 2020 and December 2023.

The company said that as of January, it had not received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.

In June 2022, IKEA recalled thousands of Metallisk espresso makers due to an increased risk of bursting during use. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 16 reports worldwide of the espresso maker bursting. Injuries include burns, scald injuries, and hearing damage.

“The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve; therefore, only the products with the stainless-steel safety valve (silver/grey in colour) are included in the recall,” stated IKEA in a news release.

According to Health Canada, IKEA’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds failed to comply with updated Canadian regulations set for corded window coverings. The recall was issued in 2022, and an updated recall was issued in July 2023.

“The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of small parts, which can present a choking hazard to young children,” says the federal agency, adding that 127,857 units of the affected products have been sold in Canada.

If you bought the Trippevals or Hoppvals blinds between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022, please stop using them immediately and contact IKEA for a refund.

As a precautionary measure, IKEA announced in September 2023 that it’s extending its recalls for the Lettan mirrors “due to risk of breaking wall fittings.”

Despite robust testing, the company learned that some fittings that attach the Lettan mirror to a wall or vertical surface have been breaking, which has led to some mirrors “unexpectedly falling.”

IKEA is recalling its Odger swivel chairs in the anthracite colour due to fall and injury hazards. Affected items include ones with date stamps before and including 2221 (22 stands for the year and 21 stands for the week the product was produced).

According to the company, the chair’s star base leg could break, posing a risk of fall and injury for the user. The recall was issued in December 2022.

In March 2023, IKEA issued a recall for the Blåvingad, a fishing game, as it poses a “potential choking hazard.”

According to IKEA, small rivets on the toy can come loose, resulting in a potential choking risk, “especially for smaller children.”

Customers who own any plates, bowls, or mugs from the Heroisk and Talrika bowls are being urged to stop using them immediately. The company has received reports of the products breaking, creating a potential risk of burns from hot contents.

Health Canada issued the recall for Heroisk and Talrika bowls, mugs, and plates on May 19, 2021. A total of 11,443 units were sold across Canada.

In March 2020, IKEA announced that it was recalling the Kullen three-drawer set, which has been sold in Canada since 2016. The recall remains active as the drawer presents a “tip-over hazard.”

While safe to use if attached to a wall — per the assembly instructions — the chest has been sold with a permanent “tip-over warning label” and has always been sold with tip-over restraints, the company says.

You can return the item for a refund. Alternatively, you can pick up a free wall-anchoring kit at any IKEA Canada location or contact customer service to have a kit delivered to you.

In October 2019, IKEA announced that it was recalling a pair of children’s bibs due to a choking hazard. Despite testing, the company received reports that the button on the MATVRÅ children’s bib, Blue/Red two-pack, “can come off and thus presents a choking hazard.”

A space-saving extendable table top was recalled “due to a risk of the extension leaf falling.”

According to IKEA, the company received reports that the extension piece in the Glivarp extendable dining table “detaching from the rails and falling.”

According to a November 2018 Health Canada recall announcement, 1,500 units of the affected product were sold by IKEA Canada from February 2017 to October 2018. The product number affected by the recall is 203.347.00, which can be found under the table frame.

Customers who purchased Calypso ceiling lamps are urged to check the date stamp on the product “due to the risk of glass shades falling.”

The company received reports that the glass shades had fallen and announced in September 2016 that it’s recalling lamps manufactured between and including the date stamps 1625 to 1744 (16 and 17 stand for the year, and 25 and 44 stand for the week the product was produced).

Check here to learn more about the recalled products.

With files from Kayla Gladysz, Zoe Demarco, and Ty Jadah