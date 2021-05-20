More than 11,000 pieces of IKEA dinnerware recalled over burn hazard

Thousands of pieces of IKEA dinnerware are being recalled across Canada because they can break during use, potentially posing a burn hazard if they contain hot liquid.

Health Canada issued the recall for HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, mugs, and plates on May 19. A total of 11,443 units were sold across Canada.

“Due to the potential risk of burns from hot contents upon breakage, we are recalling all HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls, and mugs as a precautionary measure,” IKEA said.

Health Canada advises that people should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the store for a full refund.

As of May 13, IKEA had received 123 reports of the dinnerware breaking, one of which was in Canada. Four of the incidents resulted in injuries, with two requiring medical attention.

The colourful items were sold between August 2019 and May 2021. The item’s name, the number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan,” and “PLA” are moulded into the bottom of each piece.