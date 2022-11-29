Ikea recalls Metallisk espresso maker due to increased risk of bursting

Who knew making an espresso in the morning could potentially be dangerous?

Ikea Canada is recalling its Metallisk espresso maker due to an increased risk of it bursting during use.

“The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve therefore only the products with the stainless-steel safety valve (silver/grey in colour), are included in the recall,” stated Ikea in a news release.

The big box store urges all customers who own the espresso maker to stop using it and to contact the company for a full refund.

A US Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice from August found 16 reports worldwide of the espresso maker bursting, including four reports of burns, scald injuries and hearing damage.

You’ll know if you have the faulty product if it’s the o.4-litre Metallisk espresso maker for cooktop with the stainless-steel safety valve.

It’ll also have a date stamp (yyww) between 2040 and 2204 engraved on the bottom of the product.

The espresso maker can be returned to any Ikea Canada store for a full refund. A receipt is not required and there is no deadline for when the product should be returned.

About 5,200 of these products were sold in Canada from September 2020 through January 2022 for about $20.

