"Gift of choice and access": Canadian shares what it's like moving from Vancouver to London

After living in Vancouver for 20 years, Stella Reyes and her partner decided to take the giant leap across the pond and move to London.

Reyes says they visited England’s capital city several times and loved how vibrant it is, so they couldn’t say no when an opportunity to work there came up.

Seven months into living in The Big Smoke, Reyes appreciates what they had in Vancouver but values the variety available in London.

“The natural beauty of [Vancouver], and the province as a whole, is incomparable. However, it’s true that we pay a premium to live there,” she told Daily Hive over email.

In recent years, Canadians have felt the pinch amid the soaring cost of living.

BC residents specifically have had to spend an eye-popping amount of income on rent, according to a recent Royal LePage report.

Buying a home isn’t any easier, especially as the price of a property in Vancouver increased by more than $10,000 in March.

Even affording groceries has been a struggle for people across Canada.

“While living in London is not cheap, the plethora of offerings here gives us the gift of choice and access,” explained Reyes.

She thinks the cost of living isn’t too far from Canada’s but says, “It doesn’t help that Canada has fewer choices to help stretch your dollar.”

Starting anew

Reyes says they were fortunate that the reason for their move to London was because of a job offer her partner received. However, that was just one thing crossed off of their relocation list.

“Moving to a new country is not easy, so you have to really want to do it,” she said.

To settle in the UK, you’ll need to obtain what the government calls a “share code,” which proves your immigration status. This code will allow you to apply for jobs, open a bank account, apply for an apartment, get a driver’s license, and more.

Reyes says they were good to go once they got the share code.

Next on their list was finding an apartment (or a flat, as the English say) to rent. For Reyes, finding an apartment wasn’t too difficult as she says there were plenty of boroughs to choose from. The couple found a spot in East London, a bus ride from Reyes’ partner’s work and within walking distance of an Underground station.

“Unlike Vancouver, one can choose to live outside the city for a cheaper place and still get to work by bus or train,” she said.

However, Reyes notes finding an apartment close to central London may be difficult depending on your budget.

According to a report from UK rental listing site Zoopla, the average rent in London in April was £2,121 per month. The borough with the cheapest average rent (£1,520 a month) is Bexley, about an hour-long tube ride to central London.

This map from the government shows the average rent in each neighbourhood.

Choice and access

While Reyes’ partner had secured a job in the UK before their move, she still had to find one.

The former Vancouverite said that finding a position was challenging at first because they moved in October.

“People don’t typically move jobs then because they don’t want to lose out on holiday bonuses, etc., so there were few job posts,” Reyes explained.

While it was a bit of a rough start, she persisted in sending out applications. Come January, Reyes said she received an outpouring of interview requests, so much so that she accepted one job offer, thinking she wouldn’t receive another one. She jumped to a new job after a more attractive offer came in.

Many immigrants who come to Canada have cited the difficulty of landing a job without Canadian experience as one of the reasons they want to leave.

From Reyes’ experience, that isn’t a hurdle she encountered in the UK.

“As long as you can prove you have the right to work here, they don’t question your local experience,” she said. “London is a true melting pot, and before Brexit, folks from across Europe could live and work here, so employers welcome the diversity of backgrounds and experiences people bring.”

One of the positive aspects of living in London Reyes experienced was the ease with which she found a job.

Another one is cheaper groceries compared to Canada.

“The difference in grocery bills took us by surprise,” she said.

Reyes said their monthly grocery bill for two people in Vancouver was around $400.

“In London, we would spend £50 to £70 [around C$86 to C$121] every two weeks, and we often cook at home to be more frugal. Grocery prices here are cheaper than back home, and they already include tax!” she said.

They aren’t the only Canadians shocked by the difference in food costs. A Canadian who used to live in the UK compared the price of groceries across the pond to Canada and was appalled at the difference.

And a TikToker shocked Canadians when she shared what $100 worth of groceries looks like in the UK.

“We miss what we know… but we adapt”

“We miss our home, our family, our friends. We miss familiarity and routine. We miss what we know and what we’re used to. But, we adapt,” she said.

They had to look for a new family doctor (a struggle shared by Canadians as well). They’re still searching for other small things you might take for granted when you’ve lived in a place for a while, like a go-to hairdresser.

Reyes’ advice for Canadians who might be thinking about making a similar big move — besides doing their research so there are no surprises — is to ask themselves why they want to move.

“Ground yourself in the correct reason or objective because it will help see you through the tough times,” she said. “You’re essentially building a new life here — no family or friends and new everything.”

Work hard, play hard

With a place to live and a steady job, Reyes and her partner have been able to take advantage of all that London has to offer.

The couple, self-proclaimed foodies, say eating out doesn’t have to be confined to pricey tourist areas like Covent Garden and Leicester Square.

“Londoners have a massive amount of choices to eat in at any borough they go to where one can find excellent and affordable dining choices,” she explained.

There are also plenty of entertainment choices, such as watching a show in the West End, Sunday markets, and free museums.

Last but certainly not least, Reyes has reaped the rewards of living in a city with easy access to the rest of Europe at an affordable rate.

“Don’t get me wrong, we enjoyed the occasional trips from Vancouver to various US cities, but that’s apples to oranges,” she said. “Within these few months of living here, we’ve been to Lisbon, Fatima, Madrid, Barcelona, Brussels, Ghent, and Antwerp.”

Reyes and her partner have a three-year working visa, which they can extend for two more years.

“Going back home has not crept into our minds just yet. There’s just so much to experience, learn, do, see and taste,” she told us over email. “We finally know what it means to work hard and play hard.”

Are you a Canadian who’s moved abroad? Share your experience with us via email at [email protected]. We might contact you for a future article.