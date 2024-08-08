Canadians have another chance to get FREE Taylor Swift tickets that include flights and hotels

Still no luck securing Taylor Swift Eras Tour seats? Thankfully, Canadians have another chance to get free tickets.

The “All Too Well” singer has several shows scheduled in Toronto for November, ending her mammoth tour with a three-day stint at BC Place in Vancouver in December.

There have already been plenty of stories about exorbitant ticket resale prices, expensive flights, and out-of-control hotel prices as a result of the Eras Tour.

So, if you want to see Swift live without all of those expenses, you should probably sign up for RBC’s Avion Rewards contest.

The program has offered Canadian Swifties several chances to score tickets with free flights and accommodations, and it’s opening up the Eras Tour ticket vault once again.

The details for this free Taylor Swift tickets contest

RBC is giving Avion Rewards members the chance to win one of 50 Taylor Swift Eras Tour prize packages to a concert in either Toronto or Vancouver.

If you win, not only will your tickets be covered, but so will your flight (which will be provided by WestJet) and hotel accommodation.

Want to up your chances of winning? You might want to sign up for WestJet Rewards, as members will get an extra entry. That means you’ll get two entries for a chance to win one of the prize packages.

Here’s how you can enter:

Join WestJet Rewards: Sign up now to become a member and get your WestJet Rewards ID instantly

Join Avion Rewards: If you’re not already a member, sign up for free — this is essential for entering the contest

Enter the contest: Sign in to your Avion Rewards account and enter your WestJet Rewards ID in the contest form, and you’re set for two entries.

Applications for the contest close on August 25, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST, so get your entries in fast.

There is a limit of two entries per person, and it is only open to residents of Canada.

You can enter the contest here.

With files from Laine Mitchell