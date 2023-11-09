EventsNewsCuratedCanada

$17K for Taylor Swift? Vancouver fans lash out at Ticketmaster over resale tickets

Claire Fenton
Nov 9 2023, 7:29 pm
Taylor Swift/Instagram | Shutterstock/Mario Hagen

If you were one of the lucky fans to receive a presale code from Ticketmaster to see Taylor Swift in Vancouver next year, today might feel like an early Christmas morning.

But it’s a dark day for many who did not.

Those who were held in purgatory on the dreaded waitlist, hoping they might get tickets or even a resale ticket for a good price to Swift’s long-awaited concerts, were left heartbroken.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment in the early hours of the sale on Thursday to say they had missed out.

Others took shots straight at Ticketmaster, accusing the company of not doing enough to prevent resellers from snatching up tickets. Some screenshots show tickets being sold for thousands, and one shows two tickets going for $17,000.

Even before the concert ticket sale began, social media users were posting about reselling their tickets in what could only have been attempts from bots and scammers.

However, it’s unclear if those offering up their floor seats once the sale began are legit, and it’s estimated those resales will be worth a pretty penny as Swift’s concert is still a year away.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

Swift will be in Vancouver on December 6, 7, and 8 at BC Place, with an estimated 50,000 people expected at each show. Similar to her Toronto concert dates, Ticketmaster offered up a lottery to only preregistered fans, and the cut-off to register has already passed.

It will be a long day for Swifties, as the ticket sales for each concert are staggered.

While tickets for the December 6 show went live at 11 am, those with a presale code for the December 7 show will begin scrambling to snatch up tickets at 1 pm.

And lastly, 3 pm is when the December 8 show tickets go on sale.

So, if you’re sitting next to a Swiftie at work today and they seem distracted or under a dark cloud of despair, be kind to them as they are likely going through a lot.

