With Taylor Swift on many people’s minds and the Eras Tour hitting Vancouver later this year, if you live in Edmonton and have tickets, be prepared to cough up some serious cash for flights.

We took a peek at what the flight options are for the string of shows being held in YVR this December, and it wasn’t pretty. While Taylor Swift asks “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” on The Tortured Poets Department, we are way more afraid of these flight prices!

If you are a bit behind the ball on booking flights for the show, we rounded up your cheapest options, and don’t even get us started on the hotel situation for the Eras Tour shows, either.

You might also like: We saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and here's an honest review (PHOTOS)

An era to remember: All the times Taylor Swift toured in Alberta

Almost every Metro Vancouver hotel is booked up a year before Taylor Swift comes to BC Place

If you want to arrive for the day before the shows kick off on the weekend and land in Vancouver on Thursday, December 5, Google Flights says the lowest option is a WestJet flight arriving at 6:42 pm for $584. The second cheapest option is with Flair Airlines, which arrives at 11:35 am and costs just under $700.

If you want to arrive for the first show on Friday, December 6, or the following shows on the weekend, Google Flights says the lowest option is Flair Airlines with an arrival of 11:35 am for just under $700, while the WestJet flight arrives at 6:42 pm for $623. With a showtime of 7 pm, the WestJet flight would be a no-go if you are flying in for that show!

If you want to arrive for the second show of the weekend on Saturday, December 7, or in time for Sunday’s show, Google Flights says the lowest option is Flair Airlines with an arrival of 4 pm for $513, while the WestJet flight arrives at 8:42 pm for $618. If an arrival of 4 pm is too tight for you if you are seeing the Saturday show (we think it would be), the Flair Airlines flight that arrives at 11:35 am comes in at $698.

If you want to arrive for the final show of the weekend on Sunday, December 8, Google Flights says the lowest option is Flair Airlines, with an arrival of 4 pm for $433. If an arrival of 4 pm is too tight for you if you are seeing the Sunday show (we think it would be), the Flair Airlines flight that arrives at 11:35 am comes in at $698.

So, there you have it.

While we patiently await the chance of the announcement that Taylor is bringing the tour right here to Edmonton, take a stroll down memory lane and look back on all the times she toured in Alberta.