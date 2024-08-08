Mid-week wins: Canadian lottery player wakes up $1 million richer

A lottery player in Canada woke up a million dollars richer after a successful Lotto 6/49 draw.

Wednesday night’s lottery jackpot was at $38 million. Unfortunately, the gold ball was not drawn, preventing anyone from becoming a multimillionaire.

However, the fifteenth white ball was drawn, and a lottery player from Winnipeg who matched the winning numbers 33187061-01 nabbed the $1 million prize.

The Classic Prize winning numbers were 03, 06, 16, 35, 41, 42, and bonus number 23.

Canadians failed to match all six to win the $5 million jackpot.

Luckily, one lottery player from Victoria and three from Ontario matched five out of six numbers, including the bonus, to split the second prize. They’re each taking home $58,051.40.

The Classic Draw Extra Prize winning numbers were 7, 8, 43, and 44. No one nabbed the $500,000 top prize, but 57 Canadians matched three out of five numbers to win a modest $1,000 each.

With 15 balls left, the next Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, August 10, will have a jackpot of $40 million.

And if you want even more chances to win, the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, August 9, will have a jackpot of a whopping $70 million with an additional 37 Maxmillions to be won.

“That’s an incredible $107 million in top prizing available for the next draw!” reads an OLG news release.

Time to tee off in style! If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 MILLION + est. 37 MAXMILLIONS, what golf course are you headed to first? ⛳🏌️‍♂️ Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/VRSOjjbOuC — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) August 7, 2024

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check your lottery ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw. With a massive prize pool, five Canadians will receive a six-figure prize, and six lottery players each take home a Maxmillions prize.

You could end up like this group of 11 who split a massive $5 million prize.

At the time, the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was worth $58 million, and even though no one won the top prize, the Formule Groupe from Estrie did win the $5 million Classic Draw prize after they matched the winning numbers 17, 22, 28, 35, 37, 41, and bonus 18. Ten shares were sold at the Petro MC gas station at 254 Boulevard Boivin in Granby. Split between 10 shares, each will receive $500,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.