Celine Dion is opening up about her ongoing health struggles in I Am: Celine Dion, an upcoming feature-length documentary set to premiere this summer, and the first trailer for the project just dropped.

On May 23, the iconic Canadian singer shared a trailer on X of the new documentary that will debut globally on Prime Video on June 25.

She’s ready now. I Am: Celine Dion, a new documentary, premieres on Prime Video June 25.

Elle est maintenant prête à vous raconter son histoire. Je suis : Céline Dion, un nouveau documentaire, disponible dès le 25 juin sur Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the documentary in January, with the studio saying the project is a snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of Dion, “one of the most recognized, respected, and successful performers in pop music history.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary will take fans on a journey inside Dion’s past and present as she battles with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

The singer revealed that she had a rare neurological disorder in an emotional video on social media in December 2022.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition causes “progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises.”

The first glimpse of the documentary features plenty of behind-the-scenes moments, including capturing Celine quipping, “It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner had to cancel her world tour last year because of SPS.

In December 2023, Dion’s sister, Claudette, revealed in an interview that the disease was worsening.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” said Claudette. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She has always worked hard.”

She added that because the disease is so rare, “some have lost hope.” SPS only affects one to two per million people. Therefore, research on the disorder is limited.

The studio says I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming, giving a glimpse into the legendary singer’s journey “toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” stated Dion.

“During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

However, despite her health struggle, Dion made a rare appearance at the Grammys in February, presenting Taylor Swift with the award for album of the year. She received a standing ovation as she took the stage.

The upcoming documentary will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

