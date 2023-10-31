Celine Dion makes surprise visit to Canadiens locker room after Vegas game

Two of Quebec’s most iconic brands merged in Las Vegas on Monday night as the Montreal Canadiens welcomed singer Celine Dion to their locker room.

While the shootout against the Golden Knights didn’t end in their favour, the Canadiens were gifted with something more valuable than a win — a visit from a living legend.

Chantal Machabée, the Canadiens’ VP of communications, captured the moment, sharing a photo of her and the diva from Charlemagne, Quebec, in the Habs’ locker room.

“A great visit to our match in Vegas yesterday. Thank you Céline Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family,” Machabée’s Instagram caption read.

Meanwhile, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis seemed a little starstruck by the encounter, sharing a memory of watching the singer perform in his youth with reporters after the game.

“I was happy to shake her hand and congratulate her in person. She is an inspiring person,” St. Louis said. “She was 14 when she sang for the Pope at the Olympic Stadium. I didn’t know her much at the time. How far she has come in her field is special.”

While she’s likely still a Habs fan at heart, Dion has lived in Nevada for quite some time, having played over 1,100 shows over the past 16 years in Las Vegas.

With that said, the 55-year-old has not been on stage much since announcing last year that she was diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, or Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition.

Back in May, Dion announced to fans that she would be cancelling all remaining dates on her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024 as a result of the illness.