People "totally disappointed" by how Taylor Swift interacted with Celine Dion at the Grammys

Singer Celine Dion, who has been on hiatus amidst health struggles, made a rare appearance at the Grammys to present an award on Sunday night.

In 2022, Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), prompting her to cancel her world tour.

The surprised audience was delighted to see Dion at the awards show, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Dressed in Valentino, Dion was assisted as she walked towards the mic as “I’m Your Lady” played overhead.

Dion received a standing ovation, and Taylor Swift could be seen singing along while Olivia Rodrigo smiled as she applauded.

"The way Taylor snatched the award from her hands without even looking at her had me audibly gasping. IT'S CELINE DION GIRL PLEASE 😭," stated one viewer on Instagram.

While presenting the award for album of the year, Dion, a five-time Grammy Award winner, said she was there “to present an award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”

She then presented the award to Taylor Swift, who became the first artist in history to win in said category for the fourth time.

But viewers weren’t thrilled by the interaction, with many criticizing Swift for barely acknowledging Dion as she received her award.

“The way Taylor snatched the award from her hands without even looking at her had me audibly gasping. IT’S CELINE DION GIRL PLEASE 😭,” stated one viewer on Instagram.

“Taylor ignoring Celine. Absolutely WHACK. She lacked grace, and in my opinion, the award should have been revoked right then and there. Celine deserved better,” wrote one commenter.

“Seeing you walk onto that stage brought tears to my eyes,” stated another. “You are so loved. Thank you for making the effort to be there — and very sorry to see the winner of the award didn’t offer you the respect you deserve.”

“Totally disappointed in Taylor! A legend hands you an award; take a second to acknowledge her!” wrote one commenter.

On X, one person pointed out that Dion took the time to acknowledge other winners who came before her.

Céline Dion, the humble legend that she is, acknowledging Diana Ross and Sting for presenting the "Album of the Year" to her 27 years ago in her speech.

Another shared a side-by-side video of Swift receiving her award versus Miley Cyrus’ reaction to being presented an award by Mariah Carey.

Miley Cyrus receiving the award by LEGEND Mariah Carey. VS Taylor Swift receiving the award by LEGEND Celine Dion.

One person shared a clip of Dion singing onstage as a reminder of the singer’s “legendary vocals.”

Celine Dion is trending worldwide. Let's never forget the legendary vocals she's given us

However, one fan pointed out that Swift has been in the industry for decades and has likely had “more than enough time to praise/acknowledge Celine Dion.”

posting these until people stop bitching like taylor hasn't been in the industry for two decades and has more than enough time to praise/acknowledge celine dion

But behind the scenes, Dion and Swift were pictured hugging, perhaps to assure fans and viewers that there are no hard feelings between them.

Some speculate Swift may have skipped a hug due to Dion’s declining health as she battles SPS.

Are you all ignoring that fact that she gave Celine a standing ovation when she came on stage and was singing/dancing to her song? Are you also ignoring the fact that Celine is in bad health and Taylor didn't know if she was allowed to hug her? Are you also ignoring that they…

