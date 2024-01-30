Celine Dion to give fans a glimpse into her health struggles in new documentary

Celine Dion is opening up about her ongoing health struggles in a new, upcoming feature-length documentary.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the rights to I Am: Celine Dion.

According to the studio, the documentary is a snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of Dion, “one of the most recognized, respected, and successful performers in pop music history.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary will take fans on a journey inside Dion’s past and present as she battles with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Dion in a statement.

The singer revealed that she had the rare neurological disorder in an emotional video on social media in December 2022.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition causes “progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises.”

The documentary captures the global megastar’s never-before-seen private life living with the disorder. Viewers will go behind the scenes with the pop icon, visiting her couture touring wardrobe to spending time in the recording studio.

The studio says I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming, giving a glimpse into the legendary singer’s journey “toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” stated Dion.

“During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner had to cancel her world tour last May because of SPS.

The latest update fans have received on the singer’s health was this past December.

Her sister Claudette revealed in an interview that the disease is worsening.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” said Claudette. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She has always worked hard.”

She added that because the disease is so rare, “some have lost hope.” SPS only affects one to two per million people. Therefore, research on the disorder is limited.

The upcoming documentary will be available to stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video will announce the release date soon.