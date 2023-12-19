Céline Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on singer's health

Céline Dion’s disease is progressing, said her sister Claudette Dion in a recent interview with Canadian site 7 Jours.

Claudette, also a singer, discussed what it’s like to stay active as she turned 75 this year and shared a health update on her 55-year-old superstar sister.

Early this year, Céline cancelled her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024 after she announced in 2022 that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition causes “progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises.”

Now, it appears that the singer’s condition is worsening.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” said Claudette. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She has always worked hard.”

She added that because the disease is so rare, “some have lost hope.” SPS only affects one to two per million people. Therefore, research on the disorder is limited.

Claudette added that her family hopes Céline can return to the stage, but the situation remains uncertain.

“In what condition? I don’t know,” she said. “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. That’s what comes to me.”

Céline’s appearance at a hockey game with her sons had fuelled rumours of a comeback.

Now, devastated fans worldwide are wondering if they will get to see their favourite singer on stage again.

Auntie Celine Dion has lost control of all her muscles. I’m so sad bc my dream was to see her in concert. Supposed to go to her concert the year her last tour shut down, 😭. Thought she’d be back but reality hit I’ll never get to see one of my favorite singers live 😭. — NaNa✨ (@NaNa_TaLi) December 19, 2023

PRAYERS FOR CELINE DION — daniela (@ce1inedionn) December 19, 2023

I love Celine Dion so much. I pray she’s doing well. — 🌸 FLAWS 🌸 (@FlawsofCouture) December 19, 2023

Le Journal de Montreal reports that Linda, another Dion sister, has been living with Céline in the Las Vegas area, where she’s being treated by doctors specializing in SPS.

According to Claudette, there’s no shortage of love and support, though, as Céline battles her condition.

“If you only knew how many calls we receive at the [Fondation Céline Dion] to hear from Céline!” she said. “People tell us that they love her and that they pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, [and] blessed crucifixes.”