Celine Dion has been unveiled as the May cover star of Vogue France, and fans can’t get enough.

The iconic Canadian songstress and fashionista was also interviewed by the publication, delving into her legendary career, her health, and whether she plans on taking to the stage again.

It’s been certainly a tough few years for Dion, making this cover story even more special.

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner had to cancel her world tour last year due to her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

In December 2023, Dion’s sister, Claudette, revealed in an interview that the disease was worsening.

But Celine told Vogue France that while she hasn’t beat the disease, she is learning to live with it.

“Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice…I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself.”

“Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it!” she continued.

Aside from her incredible singing career, Dion has also made an impact with her fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

She’s known for her elegant and at times edgy style and her passion for couture originates from her humble beginnings.

“…I can say all my life, my mother mended by tights, sweaters, coats, and mittens, all my little things for winter. I was very lucky because I had 13 brothers and sisters and I got everyone’s hand-me-downs,” she explained.

Dion revealed that she has always bought all of her fashion pieces herself.

“I don’t want to borrow. It’s a form of respect. People pay to come and hear me sing, so I pay to buy myself clothes by designers.”

On social media, fans reacted to Dion’s latest interview and cover shoot with excitement.

“She’s glowing,” wrote one commenter.

celine dion is back for the cover of vogue france may 2024 issue photographed by cass bird — she’s glowing 💗 pic.twitter.com/3lkZWWLYce — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@pradapearll) April 22, 2024

‼️Holy moly 😭🤯 Celine Dion also reviewed her best looks she has had during her career with Vogue magazine 😭😭♥️♥️

We are gonna die by end of today😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/j6TGVs33Jp — MAX Dion (@MRH1868) April 22, 2024

Céline Dion for @VogueFrance She looks absolutely stunning 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fEwN8Ehrta — Elle Murasaki (@itsellemurasaki) April 22, 2024

“Celine Dion is forever THAT girl. I’m not taking questions,” wrote another person on X.

Celine is forever THAT girl. I’m not taking questions — Andre’ Drew (@VRTroopers13) April 22, 2024

Céline Dion always exudes elegance and grace! I’m sure her feature in Vogue France is stunning. — Rahmat Shah (@RahmatShah01) April 22, 2024

The queen is back 💞💞 Celine Dion 💞💞 https://t.co/5D2R28MudV — Ghissy (@0Ghissy2) April 22, 2024

In her interview, Dion also provided some insight as to whether or not she’s planning to return to the stage.

She admitted she “can’t answer” if she’ll be back performing.

“I don’t know… My body will tell me,” she told Vogue.

“On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait… I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder.”

She added that it is “her dream” to get back to doing what she loves the most again.

“But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination,” she concluded.

You can read Dion’s full Vogue France cover story here.