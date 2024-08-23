Canadians drag Trump for claiming US is facing threat of "invasion" from Canada

Another day, another wild claim from former US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, the Republican presidential nominee joined Fox News to react to Vice President Kamala Harris’ address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

In a clip that has gone viral on X, Trump said the US is being threatened by an “invasion” from Canada when commenting on Harris’ border policies.

“It’s an invasion of our country taking place at our border, our southern border,” he told Fox News. “It’s a total invasion, and now it’s starting at our northern border, also through Canada.”

Trump tells Fox News that America is being threatened by an “invasion” from Canada: “It’s an invasion of our country taking place at our border, our southern border. It’s a total invasion. And now it’s starting at our northern border also, through Canada” pic.twitter.com/n3A6myOWTd — Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) August 23, 2024

Befuddled Canadians reacted to the claim.

“As someone who lives on the Canadian border this sure is news to me!” reads one post on X.

As someone who lives on the Canadian border this sure is news to me! https://t.co/ZFCISDVm5W — Alyssa Palombo (@AlyssInWnderlnd) August 23, 2024

I know the American border hate to see me coming 🫡 https://t.co/3tC2RefKgl — ph (@peacehaje) August 23, 2024

“This is just Habs fans whenever a prospect is playing in New England college hockey,” another person joked.

this is just habs fans whenever a prospect is playing in new england college hockey https://t.co/ieHfCEEu2D — the val 🏳️‍⚧️🦊 (@Valpix666) August 23, 2024

One Canadian made it clear that they’re only there for a good time, not a long time.

“You are safe. We only invade for [Target], [Olive Garden], and Trader Joe’s, then say sorry and head back. 🇨🇦” reads the post.

You are safe. We only invade for @Target , @olivegarden and Trader Joes then say sorry and head back. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/nW2X42EP6E — Char Wadden (@cubbywatch) August 23, 2024

Others don’t mind this alleged Canadian invasion.

“Look out everyone. Folks with great manners who quickly apologize for any perceived slight and seem to really enjoy life are COMING FOR US!” joked one X user.

Look out everyone. Folks with great manners who quickly apologize for any perceived slight and seem to really enjoy life are COMING FOR US! https://t.co/kH9wMFPmyO — Bryan Amerling (@bamerling) August 23, 2024

“Question: Are they bringing Tim Hortons??? And if so, do they need help getting here?” added another.

THE CANADIANS ARE COMING! 🫎🍁 Question, are they bringing Tim Hortons??? And if so, do they need help getting here? https://t.co/I2FGZmGgD6 — Shannon (@octopower26) August 23, 2024

“Why would Canadians who have universal healthcare access want to invade America? Lol” chimed in an American.

Why would Canadians who have universal healthcare access want to invade America? Lol https://t.co/wn05Vj4Z3E — Daniel B (@FilmnSports21) August 23, 2024

“The only ‘invasion’ happening at the Canadian border will be Americans leaving the USA for a better life if Trump wins,” pointed out another.

The only “invasion” happening at the Canadian border will be Americans leaving the USA for a better life if Trump wins https://t.co/Kr4zcPY2cz — Paul N. Edwards @avastmachine.bsky.social (@AVastMachine) August 23, 2024

Several X users were quick to set the record straight.

“No. Canadians are NOT trying to sneak into an increasingly befuddled USA.”

No. Canadians are NOT trying to sneak into an increasingly befuddled USA. https://t.co/rkHPf3nktU — mbailey0620 (@mbailey0620) August 23, 2024

“It’s clearly obvious at this point that his only tactic is fear. It’s all he has left. He is just trying to scare dumb people with fake threats and hope he can ride the stupid wave to the White House,” reads another post.

It’s clearly obvious at this point that his only tactic is fear. It’s all he has left. He is just trying to scare dumb people with fake threats and hope he can ride the stupid wave to the White House. https://t.co/DAGhEXIOSm — Holmey in Newport Beach (AOMICdM) (@USCHolmey) August 23, 2024

This isn’t the first questionable claim about Canada Trump has made in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, he brought up an unfounded conspiracy theory about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an interview with controversial live streamer Adin Ross.

He was also roasted for using Canadian treasure Celine Dion’s “Titanic” song at a rally.

And he isn’t the only Republican to suggest “building a wall.” Last year, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested building a wall at the US-Mexico border and the US-Canada border.