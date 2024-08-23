NewsPoliticsUS ElectionCanada

Canadians drag Trump for claiming US is facing threat of "invasion" from Canada

Aug 23 2024, 5:05 pm
hyotographics/Shutterstock | Jonah Elkowitz /Shutterstock

Another day, another wild claim from former US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, the Republican presidential nominee joined Fox News to react to Vice President Kamala Harris’ address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

In a clip that has gone viral on X, Trump said the US is being threatened by an “invasion” from Canada when commenting on Harris’ border policies.

“It’s an invasion of our country taking place at our border, our southern border,” he told Fox News. “It’s a total invasion, and now it’s starting at our northern border, also through Canada.”

Befuddled Canadians reacted to the claim.

“As someone who lives on the Canadian border this sure is news to me!” reads one post on X.

“This is just Habs fans whenever a prospect is playing in New England college hockey,” another person joked.

One Canadian made it clear that they’re only there for a good time, not a long time.

“You are safe. We only invade for [Target], [Olive Garden], and Trader Joe’s, then say sorry and head back. 🇨🇦” reads the post.

Others don’t mind this alleged Canadian invasion.

“Look out everyone. Folks with great manners who quickly apologize for any perceived slight and seem to really enjoy life are COMING FOR US!” joked one X user.

“Question: Are they bringing Tim Hortons??? And if so, do they need help getting here?” added another.

“Why would Canadians who have universal healthcare access want to invade America? Lol” chimed in an American.

“The only ‘invasion’ happening at the Canadian border will be Americans leaving the USA for a better life if Trump wins,” pointed out another.

Several X users were quick to set the record straight.

“No. Canadians are NOT trying to sneak into an increasingly befuddled USA.”

“It’s clearly obvious at this point that his only tactic is fear. It’s all he has left. He is just trying to scare dumb people with fake threats and hope he can ride the stupid wave to the White House,” reads another post.

This isn’t the first questionable claim about Canada Trump has made in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, he brought up an unfounded conspiracy theory about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an interview with controversial live streamer Adin Ross.

He was also roasted for using Canadian treasure Celine Dion’s “Titanic” song at a rally.

And he isn’t the only Republican to suggest “building a wall.” Last year, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested building a wall at the US-Mexico border and the US-Canada border.

