Build a wall at the US-Canada border, says Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

|
Nov 9 2023, 3:55 pm
Aaron of L.A. Photography/Shutterstock

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has caused a stir in Canada after advocating for a wall at the border.

At a Republican presidential debate on Wednesday in Miami, the 38-year-old doubled down on former US president Donald Trump’s ideas about building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

“Get serious about protecting this border!” he exclaimed before diving into why the US should build “both walls” — one with Mexico and another with Canada.

“I’m the only candidate on this stage, as far as I’m aware, who has actually visited the northern border,” Ramaswamy assumed at the debate. “There was enough fentanyl that was captured just on the northern border last year to kill three million Americans. So we got to just skate to where the puck is going, not just where the puck is. Don’t just build the wall; build both walls.”

Later on Wednesday night, he posted on X: “The total number of illegal crossings at the northern border last January surpassed the preceding January apprehensions for the past 12 years combined.”

“Human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal border crossings are all up sharply. We are a nation of laws – and when people abuse our laws, they must face penalties for their actions,” said the businessman. “What’s happening now at both our southern and northern borders is a direct attack on the rule of law in America.”

This wasn’t the first time Ramaswamy demanded a wall between the two North American countries.

His past statements reveal a pattern of using the term “northern border” when talking about it instead of outrightly naming Canada. But when it comes to the southern border, he isn’t hesitant to name Mexico.

Ramaswamy’s social media history shows that he began readily sharing this talking point last month.

And he’s posted about it several times since.

According to responses on social media, many Americans and Canadians are baffled by Ramaswamy’s suggestion.

“Build a wall at the Canada-US border? Keep out your best trade partner?! Mr. Ramaswamy, please go away. You are a sick joke perpetuated on the planet,” an X user posted.

But some people think Canada needs its version of Ramaswamy, too.

What are your thoughts?

