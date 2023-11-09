Build a wall at the US-Canada border, says Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has caused a stir in Canada after advocating for a wall at the border.

At a Republican presidential debate on Wednesday in Miami, the 38-year-old doubled down on former US president Donald Trump’s ideas about building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

“Get serious about protecting this border!” he exclaimed before diving into why the US should build “both walls” — one with Mexico and another with Canada.

These are not all “fentanyl overdose” cases. I’ve talked to moms and dads whose kids died after buying what they thought was weed or Percocet but it was actually laced with fentanyl. If a Big Mac has fentanyl in it, we wouldn’t call that an “overdose” either. Theses are… pic.twitter.com/EZrjpYZsfs — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 9, 2023

“I’m the only candidate on this stage, as far as I’m aware, who has actually visited the northern border,” Ramaswamy assumed at the debate. “There was enough fentanyl that was captured just on the northern border last year to kill three million Americans. So we got to just skate to where the puck is going, not just where the puck is. Don’t just build the wall; build both walls.”

Later on Wednesday night, he posted on X: “The total number of illegal crossings at the northern border last January surpassed the preceding January apprehensions for the past 12 years combined.”

Democrats and Republicans alike are ignoring a fast-growing crisis at our *northern border.* The total number of illegal crossings at the northern border last January surpassed the preceding January apprehensions for the past 12 years *combined.* Human trafficking, drug… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 9, 2023

“Human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal border crossings are all up sharply. We are a nation of laws – and when people abuse our laws, they must face penalties for their actions,” said the businessman. “What’s happening now at both our southern and northern borders is a direct attack on the rule of law in America.”

This wasn’t the first time Ramaswamy demanded a wall between the two North American countries.

His past statements reveal a pattern of using the term “northern border” when talking about it instead of outrightly naming Canada. But when it comes to the southern border, he isn’t hesitant to name Mexico.

Ramaswamy’s social media history shows that he began readily sharing this talking point last month.

The real border crisis that no one is talking about: the *NORTHERN* border. I’ll be there in person in a few minutes. Illegals who get turned away from the Mexico border are now invading from the north. A Brazilian ex-military murderer invaded from the north just a few months… pic.twitter.com/RiThuGJ23A — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 7, 2023

And he’s posted about it several times since.

We have a major crisis at the southern border, but Democrats and Republicans alike are ignoring a fast-growing crisis at our *northern border.* It’s not “Build-the-Wall” anymore. It’s Build *Both* Walls. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 20, 2023

According to responses on social media, many Americans and Canadians are baffled by Ramaswamy’s suggestion.

“Build a wall at the Canada-US border? Keep out your best trade partner?! Mr. Ramaswamy, please go away. You are a sick joke perpetuated on the planet,” an X user posted.

@VivekGRamaswamy Build a wall at the Canada/US border? Keep out your best trade partner?!

Mr. Ramaswamy, please go away.

You are a sick joke perpetuated on the planet. — Tom Hallick Once, Twice, Three Times Vaxxed! (Me) (@TBone68) November 9, 2023

@VivekGRamaswamy You are really dumb I must say. Wall between Canada and the US. Do you know how much harm comes from within the US? — Anthony DSouza (@AnthonyZeus2012) November 9, 2023

@VivekGRamaswamy Great idea to build a border wall with Canada. That way Canada can resrict the flow of American illegal guns to of their country and your gun insanity doesn’t spread North — David Wilson (@jdavidwilson) November 9, 2023

Yes, Vivek please put a wall up between Canada and the USA so we can keep your crazy fkn ugly republican maga asses out of my beautiful country. Honestly i think Mexico will appreciate theirs too. @VivekGRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/z5zVV5PgfZ — Jen (@Peatches66) November 9, 2023

If it keeps you out of our country, then I’m all for it! Signed,

Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/qMugFN7F7D — Dorothy (@Dorothy_Can) November 9, 2023

But some people think Canada needs its version of Ramaswamy, too.

@VivekGRamaswamy canada needs new leaders like you who talks about truth — Kush Sekhri (@SekhriKush) August 20, 2023

