Former US President Donald Trump brought up an unfounded conspiracy theory about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an interview with controversial live streamer Adin Ross over the weekend.

During the 90-minute interview on the streaming platform Kick, which took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Ross discussed a number of questions for the current Republican presidential candidate, including his views on various leaders.

One of the leaders who came up in the discussion was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump said that Trudeau has “turned very liberal” and brought up a conspiracy theory that his father is former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

“Actually, they say that he’s the son of Fidel Castro and could be. I mean, anything’s possible in this world,” said Trump.

This unfounded claim has been previously shut down by the Canadian government.

Trump told the streamer that he gets along with Trudeau “very well” but he “seems to be getting very progressive and the people of Canada are not liking it.”

“I mean, if they had a good conservative person, which maybe they do, maybe they don’t, I don’t know… but somebody that’s a strong conservative would win in Canada,” added the former president.

“Canada is very unhappy about the way they’ve been treated as people.”

Trump and Trudeau have had a bumpy relationship in the past. While Trump has previously said the prime minister has “done a very good job” in his role, he has also called him “two-faced.”

Earlier this year, Anthony Scaramucci, a former communications director in the White House who served under Trump very briefly, told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that the former president is “very jealous of Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Scaramucci claimed that the reason could be that Trudeau is “younger and way better looking than the president.”

The former Trump supporter turned critic continued, “And I know the (former) president very well; that superficial sort of stuff really bothers him, so he will be an antagonist to your leadership.”

With the US federal election coming up this fall, there is a chance that Trump and Trudeau could once again be colleagues.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre.