A rally by former president Donald Trump is gaining attention for different reasons after using a Celine Dion song without her permission.

A clip of the Friday rally shows attendees waiting for the Donald Trump-JD Vance campaign in Montana to start. Meanwhile, a video of Celine Dion’s 1997 song “My Heart Will Go On” plays on a screen behind the stage. The song is included in Dion’s album “Let’s Talk About Love,” but it’s perhaps best known as the theme song for the 1997 film Titanic.

#CelineDion letting it be known she DID NOT authorize the use of a video of her singing “My Heart Will Go On” that was used recently during a trump rally in Montana #browngirlgrinding pic.twitter.com/aBEHSG3Bj3 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) August 10, 2024

The Canadian singer and her representatives quickly pointed out that the song had been used without permission.

A statement shared on Dion’s Instagram and X accounts reads, “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… and really, that song?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Singer Cyndi Lauper, who previously worked with Trump on the reality series The Apprentice, commented, “Oh man, can’t you stop that?”

Some fans were not thrilled with Dion denouncing Trump’s “unauthorized” use of her song.

“Half of your followers are conservative. It just feels like you just alienated people, even if it wasn’t meant to,” wrote one commenter.

“Come on, Celine, don’t go there! I love your music, but don’t start this,” another said.

“Am I allowed to play your music as an American conservative?” asked one fan. “This is just so sad. I know your fans mean the world to you, I know it, so this utterly confuses me.”

“I thought Celine Dion was better than this and loved ALL her fans and not just the ones that agree with her political views! This makes me SO sad!” wrote one commenter.

However, others supported the singer for calling out Trump’s campaign for its “unauthorized” use of her song.

Celine Dion dropping the hammer on Trump/Vance is the plot twist I wasn’t expecting but am very much here for. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 10, 2024

Canadians support Celine and do not support Trump ripping off artists. — Lady Alleria || Trad Wife Domme💸💸 (@PayAlleria) August 10, 2024

“Can’t he play Toby Keith or some musician that does endorse him?” asked one Redditor.

Like Dion, many questioned the song selection, given its association with the movie.

Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign. pic.twitter.com/dVbNjVylel — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2024

Understanding context is not the Trump team’s strength. — Indispensable Music & Media (@IMMusicMedia) August 10, 2024

“To be fair, the song does describe his campaign,” quipped one Redditor.

Another responded, “You mean a sinking ship that the captain’s denying and only the richest folk will come out of alive? Noooo, no similarities there.”

One Redditor simply quoted another Dion song, “The Power of Love,” stating, “Canada: And that’s our lady!!!!”

What are your thoughts on this issue? Let us know in the comments.