If you’re looking to take a trip like no other, consider this vacation package that will take you to space.

It might seem unbelievable, but RedTag.ca offers an out-of-this-world journey for travellers who have been itching to see planet Earth from a new perspective.

The travel agency has laid out details of the journey on its website, so if space exploration is on your bucket list — and you have a hefty chunk of change you’re willing to spend — read on.

How does this trip to space work?

According to RedTag.ca’s website, the trip will be conducted by Space Perspective, “the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company.”

Travellers will have the chance to travel in a vehicle known as Spaceship Neptune, which is transported by a “SpaceBalloon.”

The spacecraft travels slowly (about 12 mph) for six hours and can carry up to eight travellers and a captain.

Spaceship Neptune uses no rockets or heavy g-forces, so no training is required, according to Space Perspective’s description of the trip.

Once in space, travellers will enjoy a 360° view of Earth through the “largest windows ever flown to space.”

This experience will be bougie, as the cabin will include Wi-Fi, passengers will also be treated to a “world-class” culinary program, and there will be a fancy bar.

In addition, they’ll be able to sit back and relax in the world’s first-ever “space spa.”

On its two-hour descent, Space Perspective says Spaceship Neptune will return gently to Earth and land in the ocean. The spacecraft’s “splashdown cone” will allow for a smooth water landing.

Trip itinerary

This journey to space comes with a fully-packed itinerary.

On day one, travellers arrive at Orlando Airport and are welcomed by a private limo, which will transfer them to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel for a two-night stay.

On day three, a private limo will take the crew to the departure point.

“Departing from MS Voyager and lifted by our SpaceBalloon™ — large enough when fully inflated to comfortably house the Statue of Liberty, Neptune will climb slowly and smoothly, giving Explorers time to take in the sights during the ascent,” states Space Perspective.

The entire trip up will last about four hours, and the descent back to Earth will take about two hours.

What will it cost?

As mentioned earlier, this trip is expensive. The total cost for one person is US$126,395 (C$172, 026.84). This includes two nights’ accommodation in Orlando, daily breakfast, limousine transfers, and culinary and drink service on Spaceship Neptune.

Flight costs, gratuities, travel insurance, and optional excursions are not included in the price.

You’ll also have to wait a few years before taking this trip, as the first flight is anticipated for 2028. However, Space Perspectives anticipates its first commercial flight (separate from this travel package) will take place in 2025.

While spending all that money on a space excursion is risky (especially for your bank account), the good news is that the deposit is fully refundable.