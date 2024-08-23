Two-time lottery winning grandma learned she hit the $1 million jackpot on the radio

Betty-Jane Novelletto is not new to being lucky with the lottery.

The grandmother has been playing with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for three decades.

Back in 2011, Novelletto won $100,000 playing Lotto Max.

However, her latest win is much bigger.

Novelletto said she was on her way to pick up her car when she decided to check her tickets on the OLG app. As she checked her ticket, she heard an announcement on the radio saying that someone in her area had won $1 million.

“I said out loud, ‘That’s me!’” recalled Novelletto in a press release.

She stopped at a nearby store to validate her ticket and confidently told the clerk that she had won $1 million.

“She validated my ticket and realized it was true, saying, ‘OMG! You did!’ I responded, saying, ‘I told ya,’” said Novelletto.

She added that winning “feels great” and that the experience of a second jackpot was an “OMG moment.”

The grandmother plans to use her prize to buy a Jeep and invest.

She purchased her winning ticket at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.

Novelletto isn’t the only lottery player who has recently lucked out with a double win. In June, Kdep Bou of Stittsville, Ontario, won his second prize of $1 million after taking home $77,777 in 2014.

Robert McLaughlin, a truck driver from Ontario, won his second prize in May — a Lotto 6/49 win worth $77,525.10.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.