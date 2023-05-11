Church’s Texas Chicken, a super popular fried chicken chain, is opening Calgary’s first location tomorrow.

Church’s has tons of locations in Canada and plans to keep on expanding.

The grand opening event is happening on Friday, May 12, and from 1 to 6 pm the chicken chain will be giving away free chicken and biscuits.

This means that for every transaction, customers will receive one piece of fried chicken and one biscuit for FREE.

This American franchise has been serving up fried chicken for over 65 years and has several locations in BC, Ontario, and a handful in Alberta, too. It’s really one of the best fast-food chains serving fried chicken in Canada.

If you’ve never visited a Church’s, the menu includes original or spicy chicken combos, sandwiches and wraps, and plenty of sides, like mashed potatoes, jalapeno bombers, coleslaw, onion rings, and the very popular honey butter biscuits.

The Mexicana Sandwich uses marinated chicken that’s hand-breaded and fried which is then dressed with spicy mayo, American cheese, tomato, diced red onions, crispy tortilla chips, and shredded lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This is an exciting new opening for Calgary and fried chicken lovers across the city, especially with this incredible deal.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Address: 455 Sage Valley Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram