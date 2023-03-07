The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest just revealed its winners.

The very popular even ran for another month to celebrate all things sugary sweet.

This year, the 12th annual festival ran from February 1 to 28, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers competed to be voted YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate by Calgarians.

The three award categories that purveyors competed for were the Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award.

Now, we are happy to announce the winners of YYC Hot Chocolate Fest 2023 have been revealed, and here they are.

Best Rated Overall – Master Chocolate: Bernard’s Decadent Delight

Amato Gelato: Tira-I-Miss-U Runneth Over award – Hexagon Cafe – Oreo Brownie Hot Chocolate

Congrats to the winners of the fest and Meals on Wheels for another successful year.

Hot chocolate lovers across YYC were able to rate each hot chocolate either on the website or via the app.

Last year, the top-rated hot chocolate winner came from the Cornerstone Music Cafe team.

A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels. This is from the same team that also runs the very popular YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

Last year, more than 60,000 hot chocolates were served, resulting in nearly $80,000 being raised for Meals on Wheels.

“Stay tuned for award presentations and an extra special announcement,” the festival stated in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Hot Chocolate Fest (@yychotchocolatefest)

When: February 1 to 28, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary