YYC Patissier, an exciting new bakery and brunch spot, is opening soon in Calgary.

Opening in 2023, this mouth-watering concept will be located somewhere in the southeast neighbourhood of Douglasdale.

This is from the same team behind YYC Pasta Bar and the highly anticipated new YYC Kitchen and Bar opening sometime soon.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but we do know there will be an assortment of freshly baked bread and pastries, as well as innovative brunch dishes. It sounds a lot like the recently opened Primary Colours in Britannia, which is one of the coolest spots in the city.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding the grand opening of this sweet-sounding spot.

YYC Patissier

Address: 11520 24th Street SE, 658 Douglas Square, Calgary

Instagram