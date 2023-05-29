Calgary is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each neighbourhood (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Altadore.

Every city seems to have that one outstanding residential community that everyone loves but every corner and street feels like a hidden gem. The locals know it, but it’s never fully discovered until you visit it. In this case, one of YYC’s most interesting areas for so many reasons is barely outside of downtown, but it feels far away because of the Bow River.

In Calgary, that’s the community of Altadore.

Once you are wandering through this quiet neighbourhood, the immediate sense of hidden gems is obvious. There are cozy coffee shops and lively breweries, all of which you feel like filing away to take friends there at a later date.

Calgary has iconic streets like Stephen Avenue, mostly made up of chain restaurants (nothing wrong with that, just saying), or 17th, which seems to change by day (easygoing, friendly) and night (vibrant, busy), but it’s these types of areas that make Calgary such a special place.

Bars, ice cream shops, pasta joints, and more all coexist in harmony.

Sure, the river walks and beaches are all here, but we come to Altadore for the eats.

There’s no way we could mention them all, but here are some of our favourite food and drink gems in Calgary’s Altadore neighbourhood.

This taproom has a great interior but also an amazing heated and covered patio that sits nearly 100 people.

Dogs are allowed here, which makes it an even better place to drink and eat in Mardo Loop. whether you’re just in for a quick pint, or hungry for items like Street Car Fries, chicken wings, or the signature brioche burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and a house-made tangy IPA sauce.

Address: 3523 18th Street SW, Calgary

Live music and sports: The Trop Bar & Grill

Boasting that it’s “Calgary’s number one pub with live entertainment,” this is a fun watering hole with shows, drinks, friends, and great food.

The chef-driven food is all made in-house, with twists on classics like wings, pizzas, dumplings, or burgers.

Address: 1501 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cool treats: My Favourite Ice Cream Shoppe

This spot specializes in ice cream and ice cream CAKES, and provides an atmosphere for kids and families to stop by and beat the summer heat. From the retro uniforms to the pastel colours, it feels like a blast from the past here. There are even more than 70 different kinds of milkshakes.

Address: 2048 42nd Avenue SW, Calgary

The menu offers several antipasti dishes like fried mozzarella, meatballs, roasted eggplant, Foccacia, and whipped ricotta. Mains here include four kinds of pasta, and five kinds of pizza, along with a menu of cocktails, beer, and wine.

Address: 3574 Garrison Gate SW, Calgary

Classic Greek: Pegasus

This spot has been a staple of the city since the 80s, serving classic Greek food including the Saganaki cheese which is some of the best you’ll find anywhere outside of the Mediterranean. It also has an airy outdoor patio that makes you feel like you might be in the islands on a nice enough day?

Address: 4814 16th Street SW, Calgary

The local pub: The Garrison Pub & Eatery

Every neighbourhood needs a local pub with friendly faces, delicious comfort food, daily specials, and TVs that are always playing whatever sports are on. In Altadore…that spot is The Garrison.

Address: 2040 42nd Avenue SW, Calgary

Mexican market: Tres Marias Food Market

This spot has that “hole in the wall, need to know about it, hidden gem” kind of feel.

The market here sells authentic Mexican food products, but the kitchen also uses them to create homemade meals, like fresh tortillas, signature salsas, or meals to go. Some of these meals include tamales, empanadas, and some of the best burritos in the entire city.

Address: 3514 19th Street SW, Calgary

Hip cafe: Neighbour Coffee

Neighbour Coffee (or NHBR) is open of the coolest cafes in YYC.

There is great coffee, but also snacks and local goods. It’s great for a hang or a takeout spot, and there are often fun pop-ups or side things to enjoy here. The one in Marda Loop even has one of the coolest hidden gem bars (Business & Pleasure) attached to it.

Address: 4038 16th Street SW, Calgary

River Park, Sandy Beach Park, and the off-leash dog area…they’re all great YYC spots for a picnic and luckily one of the best spots to pick up a bite is just a short walk away.

Fraser & Fig specializes in charcuterie packages and drinks to go along with it.

The largest one, the Gather Round and Graze can feed 10 to 15 people and it comes filled with a two and half-foot board loaded with monthly curated selections of meats and cheeses.

Address: 2010 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is where diets go to die, and you enter burger bliss guilt-free. From the fried mac ‘n’ cheese topped burger to fried mushrooms and melted cheddar stacked on top of a double patty, you’ll ask to skip the lettuce.

Every community needs a go-to burger joint, and in Marda Loop, this is it.

Address: 2129 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

