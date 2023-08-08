11 must-try food dishes to try at this year's Brewery & The Beast
Brewery and The Beast, one of the year’s most epic meat and beer festival in Calgary, just revealed its list of vendors.
This highly anticipated summer event celebrates all things beer, meat, and local products and restaurants.
Brewery and The Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at Fort Calgary.
This year, some of the best restaurants in Calgary will be showcasing their skills, like Major Tom, Model Milk, Model Milk, Rodney’s Oyster House, Jinbar, D.O.P., and more.
For drink-focused vendors, Banded Peak Brewing, Ardbeg, Rosse Coffee Roasters, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and more will also be taking part.
This is one of the only food events in the city that truly gets the best of the best to all come together in one place.
- You might also like:
- ABBA-themed drag lunch is coming to Calgary this month for one day only (PHOTOS)
- Delicious new neighbourhood cafe serving brunch and cocktails just opened in Calgary
- Exciting new Korean soul food restaurant and cocktail bar opens soon in Calgary
Here are 11 new dishes at this year’s Brewery and The Beast festival you have to try.
Billie’s Smash Burgers
Grassfed Beef Smash Slider
View this post on Instagram
This burger pop-up is set up by Roy’s Kitchen and operates on Mondays only, but luckily we get an extra day of it at this epic food fest. This simple burger will be made with B’s Special Sauce, onions, pickles, and schredduce.
Hawthorn
Bone-In Short Rib Rogan Josh
This restaurant is often set inside the beautiful room at the Fairmont Palliser, but for this fest, you can try one of these dishes out in the lot.
Brazen
Grilled Bison Skewer
Bridgette Bar
Shrimp Hot Dog
Deane House
Beef Kofta
Flores & Pine
Smoked Beef Short Ribs
Smoked beef short ribs made with pickled Jalapeno and a grilled vegetable slaw? We’re running to this vendor.
Fortuna’s Row
Chicken Taco
Using rotisserie chicken, these are made with salsa enchilada, chicken chicharron, and black pepper crema on a chicken fat flour tortilla.
Oxbow
Grilled Smoked Confit Duck Wing
Duck wings are super in right now, and these ones are cooked with a Kootenay cherry glaze and served with scallion kimchi ranch on the side.
The Eden
Braised Eh Farms Mangalitsa Pork
The Eden is one of the best French restaurants in YYC with modern takes on dishes, and this one comes with Navajo fry bread, macadamia salsa macha, and tepache caramel.
Thomsons at Hyatt Hotel
Fire-roasted whole Lamb
Lamb served with garlic Za’atar flatbread? That would be more than enough for us, but these also come with a charred leek and burnt onion sweet gremolata, Peruvian Amarillo cream sauce, and a Mojo slaw.
Yellow Door Bistro
Whole Roasted Pig & Peanut Butter Foie Gras Pate
View this post on Instagram
For the full lineup of food and beverage presenters, check out the site here.
Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer and a hand/facecloth between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.
Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there was also a stage for live music throughout the day.
This is one of the best food events in Calgary and tickets will sell very fast. It’s VERY worth it.
Brewery and The Beast Calgary 2023
When: August 27, from 12 to 4 pm
Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $155.52; buy tickets here