Brewery and The Beast, one of the year’s most epic meat and beer festival in Calgary, just revealed its list of vendors.

This highly anticipated summer event celebrates all things beer, meat, and local products and restaurants.

Brewery and The Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at Fort Calgary.

This year, some of the best restaurants in Calgary will be showcasing their skills, like Major Tom, Model Milk, Model Milk, Rodney’s Oyster House, Jinbar, D.O.P., and more.

For drink-focused vendors, Banded Peak Brewing, Ardbeg, Rosse Coffee Roasters, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and more will also be taking part.

This is one of the only food events in the city that truly gets the best of the best to all come together in one place.

Here are 11 new dishes at this year’s Brewery and The Beast festival you have to try.

Billie’s Smash Burgers

Grassfed Beef Smash Slider

This burger pop-up is set up by Roy’s Kitchen and operates on Mondays only, but luckily we get an extra day of it at this epic food fest. This simple burger will be made with B’s Special Sauce, onions, pickles, and schredduce.

Hawthorn

Bone-In Short Rib Rogan Josh

This restaurant is often set inside the beautiful room at the Fairmont Palliser, but for this fest, you can try one of these dishes out in the lot.

Brazen

Grilled Bison Skewer

Brazen is a super popular restaurant in Banff and this skewer is made with red curry corn puree and grilled naan.

Bridgette Bar Shrimp Hot Dog Easily one of the most popular and favourite restaurants on YYC, on this day, there will be a rare feature item to try: a shrimp hot dog topped with remoulade, pickles, sprouts, and herbs. Deane House Beef Kofta This simple but delicious beef kofta will be served on grilled naan, spiced yogurt, and crispy shallots. Flores & Pine Smoked Beef Short Ribs Smoked beef short ribs made with pickled Jalapeno and a grilled vegetable slaw? We’re running to this vendor. Fortuna’s Row Chicken Taco Using rotisserie chicken, these are made with salsa enchilada, chicken chicharron, and black pepper crema on a chicken fat flour tortilla. Oxbow Grilled Smoked Confit Duck Wing Duck wings are super in right now, and these ones are cooked with a Kootenay cherry glaze and served with scallion kimchi ranch on the side. The Eden Braised Eh Farms Mangalitsa Pork The Eden is one of the best French restaurants in YYC with modern takes on dishes, and this one comes with Navajo fry bread, macadamia salsa macha, and tepache caramel. Thomsons at Hyatt Hotel Fire-roasted whole Lamb Lamb served with garlic Za’atar flatbread? That would be more than enough for us, but these also come with a charred leek and burnt onion sweet gremolata, Peruvian Amarillo cream sauce, and a Mojo slaw. Yellow Door Bistro Whole Roasted Pig & Peanut Butter Foie Gras Pate This vendor will be a sight to see at the food festival, cooking an entire roasted pig for all to see. It’ll then be carved up to order with a peanut butter pate and served with pickled chilies, carrot, daikon, and cilantro, with butterleaf lettuce on the side.

For the full lineup of food and beverage presenters, check out the site here.

Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer and a hand/facecloth between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there was also a stage for live music throughout the day.

This is one of the best food events in Calgary and tickets will sell very fast. It’s VERY worth it.

Brewery and The Beast Calgary 2023

When: August 27, from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $155.52; buy tickets here

