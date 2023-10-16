EventsRestaurants & BarsFood Events

YYC Noodle Festival kicks off next month in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Oct 16 2023, 9:06 pm
YYC Noodle Festival kicks off next month in Calgary
@hungs.noodles/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
AUDITION FOR CANADA'S NATIONAL BALLET SCHOOL'S PROFESSIONAL BALLET-ACADEMIC PROGRAM

Thu, October 19, 9:15am

AUDITION FOR CANADA'S NATIONAL BALLET SCHOOL'S PROFESSIONAL BALLET-ACADEMIC PROGRAM

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The YYC Noodle Festival is kicking off in Calgary next month and it looks to celebrate everything about the delicious bowls we love to eat.

From November 16 to 26, anyone and everyone is welcome to check out this festival that aims to “celebrate 40 years of culinary excellence and cultural diversity.” A location for the node festival will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

This 11-day event will take each person “on a delectable journey through Asian cuisine.” As if that wasn’t enough, this is also a charity event benefiting Calgary’s Meals On Wheels. This charity has delivered nutritious and affordable meals to Calgarians since 1965.

This fest is being put on by Hung’s Noodles and Roots Collective Calgary. This event is also a celebration of their partnership of 40 years. Hung’s Noodles is a local spot that makes fresh and authentic Asian noodles and wrappers.

This is definitely one of the coolest food events to look forward to in YYC.

For more information on this event, visit the site here.

YYC Noodle Festival

When: November 16 to 26, 2023
Tickets: Free

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Listed
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop