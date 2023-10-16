Summer has come to an end, but we can still look ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events. Fall is a fantastic season for foodies.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours and trivia nights. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in October.

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in October

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new fried chicken spot Cluck N Cleaver

This new outpost is located in Southwest Calgary at 151 Walden Gate SE. The grand opening happened on Thursday, October 5.

Cluck N Cleaver’s chicken, which is supplied by local Alberta farms, is offered by the piece (think crispy, moist Southern-style fried chicken).

Address: 151 Walden Gate SE Suite 220, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party, too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in October from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Intro to Tasting

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. This event offers the chance to discover the science behind tasting.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in October.

When: Saturday, October 22, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here